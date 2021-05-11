Fort Wayne to receive $50 million in COVID recovery funds; how will it be used?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne City Council members will vote on an ordinance that would allocate $50.73 million from the Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds to the city at Tuesday night’s meeting.

“It’s like getting a big check from your grandma for Christmas,” said Jason Arp, the City Councilman for Fort Wayne’s fourth district. “It’s unexpected money and I’m sure there’s lots of people that can think of ways to spend it.”

Although Arp has concerns, he said he expects the ordinance to overwhelmingly pass.

His main hesitation is that federal government’s terms and conditions for this fund “haven’t really been spelled out” to the city yet.

“It’s like if someone were to say, ‘Hey, here’s a million dollars, I’ll tell you what you can do with it later,'” said Arp. “Or, I can tell you what I expect in return later. Most people would probably turn that away because you don’t want to make any commitments until you know exactly what’s expected of you.”

According to Arp, the city also hasn’t gotten a whole lot of direction on how this money is supposed to be spent if the council votes to pass this. This includes who will receive the money and how it will be spent.

He said four different buckets the council could put the money into are hazard pay, specific types of infrastructure, nonprofit grants to foundations and public safety.

“Those are the broad categories,” said Arp. “So I mean, there may be ways that we can use the money to defray some costs where it frees up money for other things, like fixing streets.”

The uses of the fund listed in the ordinance briefing include:

To respond to the pandemic or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality;

For premium pay to eligible workers performing essential work (as determined by each recipient government) during the pandemic, providing up to $13 per hour above regular wages;

For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the pandemic (relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency);

To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure

However, Arp said that if Fort Wayne has experienced a loss of revenue because of the pandemic, the city has yet to see it. This is because people in Fort Wayne have continued to pay property taxes and they wouldn’t be able to see an impact from reduction in income taxes until next year.

“We haven’t had a whole lot of delinquencies and property taxes so we haven’t seen a big drop in our major funding sources,” said Arp. “I mean there have been some things like, you know revenues to parks… or bowling or theaters or something like that where you get money for seats and this can fill in some of the gaps there where we do have some shortcomings as specific programs.”

The first half of the allocation is expected to be received in May 2021 with the second half coming sometime after May 2022. If approved, the spending deadline for these funds will be December 31, 2024.

Tonight’s city council meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

“I’m kind of hoping that we could go into this with our eyes wide open, take a look at what they expect, and maybe it’s a great deal for the city of Fort Wayne, but at this point I really don’t know,” said Arp.