Fort Wayne printing company builds desk guards for students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – DataPrint, a Fort Wayne printing company, is making personal desk guards for students for the upcoming school year.

The desk guards are made out of a plastic composite that can be washed, personalized and fold for easy transportation.

“It’s our kids. That’s first of all part of the reason this came up because if the schools are going to let the kids back in the building,” says Jim Cawvey, VP of Sales & Marketing at DataPrint. “I’m sure the parents would feel very comfortable if they had something to help keep their kids protected.”

To purchase a desk guard, contact DataPrint at 260-489-2665.