Fort Wayne organizations supporting students falling behind in school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When schools transitioned to distance learning in the spring, learning became harder for many students. And for some kids with less access to technology or less stable home environments, it was even more difficult.

Several Fort Wayne organizations are teaming up to provide free credit recovery assistance and tutoring to get students back on track. That includes the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, Youth for Christ City Life Center, and the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne.

YMCA District Executive Director Amos Normon said the spring shutdown could have stopped some students from graduating on time because they fell behind on completing credits.

“Unfortunately, the problem is huge,” he said. “There is a ton of kids that legitimately just kind of shut it down. I think there was a lot of confusion in the beginning just trying to figure out how they could receive the help. So all of that time was really time wasted. So if you think about when the pandemic hit, that was literally the last time that some of these kids were doing their educational things that they needed to be on track.”

City Life Regional Director Nygel Simms has noticed that lower-income students often need the help even more.

“Certain kids may be in a single-parent home, mom and dad may be at work or may have siblings running around the house, or may not have internet connectivity issues,” he said. “So City Life allows them to come here and allows them to do credit recovery. So that’s a huge need that we see in different populations of kids that we serve.”

The organizations are largely collaborative with Fort Wayne Community Schools, but students from other districts are welcome. The agencies provide a safe and supportive environment with quality technology.

Students can receive credit recovery assistance from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA and City Life Center. The YMCA offers general tutoring from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.