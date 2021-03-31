Fort Wayne mayor, Allen County health commissioner to make ‘COVID-19 recommendations’ Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter will give an update on “local COVID-19 recommendations” in a news conference Thursday.

Last week, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said statewide restrictions including venue capacity limits and the mask mandate would be lifted April 6. At that point, local governments will be responsible for any restrictions, the governor announced.

On Thursday, officials are expected to announce what restrictions will be in place moving forward in Allen County.

Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and “several area business leaders” will discuss the “local COVID-19 response” in a news conference at noon from Citizens Square.

No other information was released.

WANE 15 will air the news conference LIVE on air and on wane.com.