Fort Wayne major event venues to lose millions of dollars due to pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s major event venues have taken a major blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grand Wayne Convention Center is anticipating to cut about 60 percent of their 2020 budget.

“We’ll probably be at about two-thirds less events than we normally would be,” said executive director Bart Shaw.

Memorial Coliseum General Manager Randy Brown said their last event was on March 16. Since then, they’ve canceled well over 100 events, including two NCAA basketball tournaments. All major concerts have been bumped to next year and other major events like sports and conventions may not resume until June or July.

“We’re projecting a loss that could be in the range of $2.9 million, to if we’re looking into social distancing in the fall it could go as high as $3.4 million,” Brown said.

Going forward, the word that’s top of mind is social distancing.

“When we look at our major events, whether we’re talking an arena event with a concert, hockey or basketball, if we’re required to maintain the six-foot distancing, it drops our capacity from 10,500 people for hockey down to the range of 1,400 or 1,500,” Brown said. “That’s a real challenge to make that work.”

Both venues are maintaining their optimism, while deep cleaning their facilities and re-imagining how future events will be ran.

“We’re going to be ready,” Brown said. “We’re going to give our guests a great time in the future like we have in the past, just have to be patient as we walk through the steps of the process. We will get there.”

The Coliseum’s ticket office is now open, but only with a few events on sale.

According to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s back on track plan, groups of 250 people can’t congregate until June 14. All social gathering limitations will be lifted July 4th weekend.