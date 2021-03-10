Fort Wayne long-term healthcare facility celebrates 1 year without COVID case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne long-term healthcare facility is celebrating a year without any COVID-19 cases.

On March 20, 2020, the Byron Health Center closed its doors to the public. On Wednesday, the center announced it is lifting restrictions.

Residents are now able to go out with their families and not be quarantined afterwards. They can also take various day trips.

Byron’s Executive Director says she’s relieved that they’re starting to get back to some sense of normalcy.

“It feels like a weight has been lifted,” said Sarah Starcher, executive director of Byron Health Center. “To go a year and to feel the stress on our staff, as well as our residents. To not be able to see families. To not have to Facetime all the time or skype… It honestly feels a lot lighter around here.”

Officials say that while they are lifting some restrictions, everyone still needs to be cautious.