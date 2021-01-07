Fort Wayne family wrestles with relative, financial loss from COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For nearly 20 years, Ellen Kenchanh has owned and operated her own hair salon, The Hair Gallery, off Coldwater Road. She also took pride in being the main source of income for her family – her husband, two children and her mother.

Today, the entire Kenchanh family is facing the medical and financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ellen Kenchanh – owner of “The Hair Gallery” hair salon

Ellen with her oldest son, Brandon





Ellen started feeling ill in early November. She later tested positive for COVID-19. By the end of the month, Ellen and her mother were both hospitalized due to complications from the virus. Ellen was placed in a coma, and her mother died a day after Thanksgiving.

Ellen recently awoke from her coma, but she is still not out of the woods yet.

“Her kidneys are still not working all that great,” Ellen’s son, Brandon, shared. “She’s on continuous dialysis. We’re hoping that it’s not going to be permanent. And her liver is still not functioning as great, but it’s working obviously or else she wouldn’t be here with us.”

Brandon currently supports his family on top of his job at Lutheran Hospital. Whenever he can, he helps out around his parents’ house or looks after his younger sister, Alexa, who needs to be monitored after suffering a stroke years ago.

Kaylene Ros, Brandon’s cousin, tries to offer support for her extended family from her home in San Jose, California. Ros grew up with Brandon and her aunt Ellen, and she admits it’s difficult to watch everything unfold from afar.

“I feel like I’m not giving enough support because we can’t be there physically,” Ros said. “Emotionally, I’m there. Virtually, I’m there as much as I can be, but it is really hard for our family right now, being away from each other.”

The Hair Gallery remains open while Ellen is in the hospital, but the rest of the Kenchanh family is struggling to juggle hospital bills, paying for a caretaker to look after Alexa and other expenses.

The Kenchanh family has set up a gofundme page to help with medical expenses and bills.