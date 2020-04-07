Flu, allergies or coronavirus? How to tell what your symptoms mean

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - As Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's directives for businesses tighten, local places are having to readjust quickly. He ordered retail businesses to close to foot traffic Monday. Only places that provide necessities of life can remain open under certain conditions.

Retail businesses that provide necessities of life, such as grocery stores, may remain open, but should limit the number of customers in the establishment at any given time; implement hours for elderly and other vulnerable populations, as well as limit hours of operation to restock and clean; and comply with social distancing and sanitation to protect employees and the public.