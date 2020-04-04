Florida mom seeks custody of son, says father is virus risk

This undated photo provided by Tabatha Sams shows Tabatha Sams with her son Dawson Thilmony in Orlando, Fla. The Florida mother is asking a judge to allow her to keep custody of her 2-year-old son during the coronavirus pandemic. She claims the boy’s father and his fiance are at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus since they’re first-responders. The boy’s father, Stephen Thilmony, is a firefighter and emergency medicine technician, and his fiance is an emergency room nurse. The father and mother were splitting custody of their son. (Tabatha Sams via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother is asking a judge to allow her to keep custody of her 2-year-old son during the pandemic.

She claims the boy’s father and his fiance are at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus since they are first-responders.

Tabatha Sams has asked a judge to let her keep custody of Dawson Thilmony until the pandemic-induced state of emergency in Florida is over.

The boy’s father, Stephen Thilmony, is a firefighter and emergency medical technician, and his fiance is an emergency room nurse.

The father and mother were splitting custody of their son.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.

