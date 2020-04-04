ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother is asking a judge to allow her to keep custody of her 2-year-old son during the pandemic.
She claims the boy’s father and his fiance are at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus since they are first-responders.
Tabatha Sams has asked a judge to let her keep custody of Dawson Thilmony until the pandemic-induced state of emergency in Florida is over.
The boy’s father, Stephen Thilmony, is a firefighter and emergency medical technician, and his fiance is an emergency room nurse.
The father and mother were splitting custody of their son.
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- WATCH SOON: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 4-5
- Surgeon General: Here’s how you can make a cloth mask today in just a few easy steps
- Pet fostering takes off as coronavirus keeps Americans home
- Florida mom seeks custody of son, says father is virus risk
- Community Harvest low on staff, Indiana National Guard steps in to help