Florida mom seeks custody of son, says father is virus risk

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother is asking a judge to allow her to keep custody of her 2-year-old son during the pandemic.

She claims the boy’s father and his fiance are at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus since they are first-responders.

Tabatha Sams has asked a judge to let her keep custody of Dawson Thilmony until the pandemic-induced state of emergency in Florida is over.

The boy’s father, Stephen Thilmony, is a firefighter and emergency medical technician, and his fiance is an emergency room nurse.

The father and mother were splitting custody of their son.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.

