First wave of diners sit in at restaurants upon reopening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday, Indiana restaurants and bars were allowed to open up their dining areas at 50 percent capacity according to Governor Eric Holcomb’s five-stage reopening plan. While many people aren’t sure if they should dine in just yet, others feel ready.

It’s been two months since Holcomb ordered restaurants to close to diners. At that time, the Sara’s Family Restaurant dining room was so packed people had to wait in line. Monday, just a handful of people felt comfortable coming in for lunch.

“I thought ‘well, we’ve got to try,'” said diner Sue Germaine, who is trusting the governor’s judgment. “It’s scary, but you just got to do the best you can. We’re in the group 65 and above, but oh well.”

Diner Hedy Dyson said she’s ready to get back to normal.

“I feel very safe right now or I would not be here,” she explained. “I know this restaurant is clean. The food is good. I know the people that work here and I trust them.”

Sara’s staff is wearing masks, sanitizing tables and menus and making diners keep their distance by marking some tables off limits.

“It feels good to see our customers coming back,” said assistant manager Nicole Cutchin. “It’s going to be slow right now. I’m sure a lot of people are still scared, but it’s just nice to have some bodies in here. Not as many as we’d like to see, but definitely a start.”

Over at the Tower Bar and Grill at 2403 West State Blvd., dine in traffic is also very slow. Their bar is taped off with caution tape, though, since bars can’t open up for another 5 weeks.

Starting on June 14, restaurants can open their dining rooms at 75% capacity.