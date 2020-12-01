Financial planner on how to save money for college amid pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saving money for college during the COVID-19 pandemic is no easy feat. The job market is struggling, but demand for higher education remains high.

One may wonder what are the best ways families can prepare for college expenses. A report by Discover Student Loans shows 68 percent of U.S. parents of college-bound students are concerned about paying for their child’s college education.

“It is a high hurdle to overcome for most families,” said Greg Reynolds, Owner of Reynolds Wealth Management. “It is a lot of money and it certainly has been a challenging year for a lot of families. Budgets have been upended, employment has been questionable, there are layoffs. In a year like this, everyone revisits their budget.”

Tens of thousands of high school and college students in Indiana are wondering how they should take on college costs. Reynolds is putting forth a few ideas.

He encourages students to enroll in Indiana’s CollegeChoice 529, a savings plan that gives parents a 20 percent tax credit on up to $5,000 each year.

Secondly, he says to seek out every scholarship, grant, and tuition assistance opportunity. He also adds that this pandemic is a good time to rent or borrow textbooks and school supplies, rather than buy them.

Reynolds explained that his greatest advice is to start saving for college as soon as possible.

“So rather than feeling the intense pressure of trying to figure out a way to fund and pay for that higher education experience in the last year or two of high school or as you enter college, if you can get started right when a child is born and devise a plan, that is best,” he said. “There are many local representatives that can help you build a plan and they can tell you how much to save per day, per week, per month or per year in order to fully fund, 50 percent fund, or 25 percent fund, that projected future education experience based on your child’s current age.”

He is understanding of the folks for whom this could be difficult to do.

“For those folks that are still unsure about their job or are in a job transition, it would be extremely difficult in most cases to continue to be able to allocate capital towards the education experience or the future education experience,” Reynolds said. “But for those people who can save now, that have a little bit extra in that budget, obviously we would encourage them to get started as soon as possible.”

There are also several Northeast Indiana colleges that are making financial adjustments for students to ease the pandemic’s pressure. Manchester University offered free tuition to the high school class of 2020. Taylor University announced plans to freeze tuition for the 2021 school year.