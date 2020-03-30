Experts explain why takeout food is a safe alternative

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) With stay at home orders the norm across much of the country as a means to stop the spread of COVID-19, dining in is no longer an option. But what about takeout or delivery food? Is it a safe option? The answer is yes, but you still need to take some precautions. CNN’s Amara Walker explains.

Latest Coronavirus Developments:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss