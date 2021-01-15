Eligible for a vaccine in NW Ohio? Use these tools to find a vaccine clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Earlier this week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed the state’s next phase of vaccinations will begin the week of Jan. 19. This phase, labeled as “Phase 1B,” focuses on high-risk individuals and school faculty who wish to return to in-person or hybrid learning in the coming months.

On Friday, Ohio’s Department of Health launched a vaccine provider tool to locate clinics that received shipments of COVID-19 vaccines. Residents can search by clinic name, county and zip code.

Those that are eligible to receive a vaccine in the coming weeks can also check with their local county health department. A list of vaccination resources for various northwestern Ohio counties is available below:

Paulding County

Paulding County residents can call the county’s health department for information for available vaccination appointments. The Paulding County hospital is also scheduling appointments for eligible individuals.

Van Wert County

Van Wert County residents can register for an appointment on the county’s health district website. Vaccinations will begin the week of Jan. 19.

Defiance County

Defiance County public health website provides a list of clinics where individuals 80 and older can register for a vaccine appointment.

Williams County

Starting Friday, eligible individuals can call the Williams County Health District to set a vaccination appointment. They can be contacted at (866) 395-1588.