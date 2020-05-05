Eight more drive-through COVID-19 testing dates announced for Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Kroger and the Allen County Department of Health will resume drive-through COVID-19 testing later this week for two days at Bishop Dwenger High School. Six more dates for the testing have been scheduled for later this month on Fort Wayne’s south side.

Testing at Bishop Dwenger, located at 1300 East Washington Center Road will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on May 7 and 8.

Then later this month the testing location will move to the Public Safety Academy/Ivy Tech South Campus located at 7602 Patriot Crossing. Testing will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on May 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29.

To participate, people will register at: http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. The system’s virtual screening tool will determine eligibility based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plus recommendations from state and local specialists.

The drive-through testing location has a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Kroger determined this testing methodology is beneficial as it increases the number of tests that can be provided while conserving available personal protective equipment.

Those eligible can select an appointment time in their area. Then, registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. Each patient should have a photo ID at the testing site and should leave car windows rolled up until a healthcare practitioner approaches the car and advises the patient when to roll down the window.

Results are expected within approximately 72 hours of testing. The service is supported with laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The first week of testing served 668 people in just two days. Kroger Health expects hundreds more to seek testing this week.