Easterseals Arc begins pilot COVID-19 vaccine program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals receiving the agency’s services on Monday.

The vaccination clinic at the agency’s Coldwater Road headquarters is a pilot program for a state initiative to vaccine improve access for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the press release said. These individuals are in a high-risk group for getting COVID-19 and often have medical conditions that increase the risk of complications from the virus.

“Not only do our clients has intellectual and developmental disabilities, but a lot of them also have diabetes and heart disease and things like that or something that’s important and makes them susceptible out in the community. And we want them to be out in the community and so we want to make sure they get vaccinated so they can be safe out there,” said Megan Herrmann, RN and Director of Nursing.

Individuals in Easterseals Arc’s group homes and supported living program were given information on the vaccine in written and video form, the agency said. They, or their guardians, were asked to submit consent forms indicating whether they want to receive the vaccine.

“After spending so many months reacting to the spread of COVID-19, offering these vaccines to our consumers finally gives us hope and the ability to do something proactive to help people stay healthy,” said Donna Elbrecht, Easterseals Arc president and CEO.

Easterseals Arc will start out by administering 10 vaccines a day. As operations are perfected the total will increase per day. The agency said it has nurses on staff and has contracted additional nurses as well as nursing students to assist with the process.

“We’re modeling our procedure on other vaccine sites in the way individuals proceed from check-in to receiving the shot to a waiting area afterward,” said Thomas Summerville, Easterseals Arc chief operations officer. “The advantage of offering the vaccine at our facility is that it’s a familiar environment with familiar staff for our consumers who may have fear or anxiety about going to a hospital or other location.”

Easterseals Arc said its staff will continue to get their vaccines at local hospitals and vaccination clinics, although the agency may expand its on-site vaccine clinic in the future based on vaccine supply and how many consumers sign up.