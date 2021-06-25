East Noble Schools offering $200 to 10 students who get COVID-19 vaccine

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another northeast Indiana school district is offering a cash incentive for students who get their COVID-19 vaccine.

East Noble School Corporation is giving away $200 to 10 students who get their shots, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page. Any student 12 and older who is fully vaccinated by Aug. 13 could be entered to win.

The Noble County Department of Health is also offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at East Noble Middle School on Jun. 28 and Jul. 19 from 3 – 6 p.m. Walk-ins will be accepted, but if you want to register in advance, click here.