Due to virus, Michigan restaurants now taking names and phone numbers

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Meals at Michigan restaurants came with a new side dish Monday: What’s your name and phone number?

The latest order kicked in from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s health department. Restaurants must be able to contact customers if there’s a virus case linked to the business.

The Michigan Restaurants & Lodging Association insists COVID-19 transmission doesn’t occur much at restaurants.

The group predicts job losses and more financial strife. Michigan’s coronavirus cases have risen significantly, setting a new daily high Saturday at nearly 3,800.

The state reported a Sunday-Monday total of 6,709 — an average of 3,354 each day.

