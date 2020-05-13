Drive-through COVID-19 testing moves to new location Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Free COVID-19 testing in Fort Wayne resumes Thursday and Friday at the Public Safety Academy/Ivy Tech South Campus located at 7602 Patriot Crossing. Registration is required to take part in the testing which is a joint partnership between Kroger Health and the Allen County Department of Health.

To participate, people with and without symptoms may register at http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. Eligibility will be established by the system’s virtual screening tool, in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and recommendations from state and local specialists. Hours for testing are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Those eligible can select an appointment time in their area. Then, registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. Each patient should have a photo ID at the testing site and should leave car windows rolled up until a healthcare practitioner approaches the car and advises the patient when to roll down the window.

The drive-through testing program has a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Kroger determined this testing methodology is beneficial as it increases the number of tests that can be provided while conserving available personal protective equipment.

Results are expected within approximately 72 hours of testing. The service is supported with laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The first series of tests served nearly 1900 people over four days at Bishop Dwenger High School. Kroger Health encourages anyone interested to register now. Friday still has nearly 280 openings. Fewer than 90 remain on Thursday.

