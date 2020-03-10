‘Don’t panic’: Officials address coronavirus concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health wants to keep the public informed, after the recent cases of COVID-19 in Northeast Indiana.

“At this time we are continuing to prepare and share information not just with our coworkers and medical staff, but with our community so we can be best prepared for the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Jeffery Boord, Parkview Health’s Chief Quality and Safety Officer.

Monday afternoon, officials told WANE 15 that the pandemic is expected to get worst before it gets better, but the public should not worry because the medical community is working to help people overcome the virus.

“Majority of patients, 80 percent do not develop sever illness of COVID-19,” said Brood. “They do recover uneventfully.”

With the pandemic rapidly evolving across Indiana, Parkview Health said the public should take safety precautions.

“If you do not need to be out for things, it’s best to stay home,” said Dr. Joshua Klien, Parkview Health’s Chief Medical Officer. “Maybe fist bump or elbow bump, instead of shake hands.”

Fort Wayne Community Schools recently learned that a Northrop High School teacher lives with someone who has been quarantined, and requested that the teacher not to report to work. District officials stress that they do not want to scare anyone, but they are taking all the necessary steps to protect students and staff.

“The thing to remember with quarantined, those people are presently healthy it just means they were exposed,” said Mary Hess, FWCS’ Director of Health and Wellness. “They need to be observed to make sure they don’t come down with the virus, and we ask them to stay at home while they do that.”

There are no plans to shutdown Fort Wayne Community Schools; however, district leaders plan to meet Tuesday morning to discuss their options.