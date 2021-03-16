Doctors urging to not forget general and preventative health appointments during pandemic

A Russian medical worker administers a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to 75-year-old Maria Piparinen in a local rural medical post in the village of Ikhala in Russia’s Karelia region, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Piparinen and other elderly residents were relieved when they heard that doctors were finally bringing a few doses of […]

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Doctors are urging the people to stay on top of their general health medical appointments, meaning not to let the COVID-19 pandemic distract them from the importance of well-being.

Some in the Northeast Indiana community have stopped going to the doctors office due to fears of catching or spreading the COVID virus. Also, the hecticness of the pandemic in general has caused many to forget their health or put it on the back burner.

“These are very uncertain times and there’s a lot of anxiety out there and so we understand if people have neglected their health,” said Dr. Ibad Farooqui of Lutheran Health Network. “We’re not there to shame them by any means. We’re just here to reassure them that services are available.”

He said the cost of not keeping up with preventative health medical visits is too high.

“It sets the patient behind, especially things like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease,” he said. “These things require monitoring. Sometimes they require medication adjustment. So if they get pushed off they become bigger problems. It’s like a snowball effect.”

Farooqui stresses to remember to keep up with vaccines such as the flu, tetanus, pneumonia and shingles.

“Just because there’s COVID-19 out there, these vaccines shouldn’t be neglected because these are also infectious diseases that might not necessarily be at a pandemic level, but are still important to prevent.”

He adds that other matters of extreme importance are keeping prescriptions updated, managing chronic health problems, regularly scheduling routine health screenings such as colonoscopies and mammograms.

“If your blood pressure is up, you might not have any symptoms, but that’s something we can catch,” he explained. “So in a general sense, we don’t want to be too late. We want to get ahead of it so if you can come in for your regular check ups, your regular screenings, that’s the best way to get ahead of it.”

At Lutheran Health hospitals and clinics, they assure that patients should feel safe. Precautions for safety include enhanced cleaning of commonly touched surfaces, minimal visitors in waiting areas, social distancing in all settings, masking of all patients and providers, screening clinic staff during shifts and asking that only one person accompany a patient into a provider’s office. For certain types of appointments, a telehealth visit is also an option.