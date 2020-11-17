Doctors concerned about Indiana’s high obesity rate amidst COVID-19 pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – About one-third of adult Hoosiers are obese according to a pair of new studies. With obesity being a factor that increases the impact of COVID-19, doctors are concerned about the data.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce ranks Indiana 35th in the country for obesity, citing the adult obesity rate at 34.1 percent in June. The Trust for America’s Health cites the Centers for Disease Control in ranking the state 39th with an adult obesity rate of 35.3 percent.

Parkview Health’s Dr. Ryan Singerman even calls obesity a disease. He says obese people are medically sick because the condition causes inflammation across the body, compromising a person’s kidneys, liver, heart, and lungs.

“When you take somebody who’s already sick, who’s already compromised, and then you add a dynamic disease like COVID to it, it’s a lot like striking a match and throwing it into a dry forest,” he said. “You’re not guaranteed to start a wildfire, but you’re pretty darn close to expecting it.”

TFAH reported more than 40% of Americans are at increased risk of serious, possibly fatal, health impacts from COVID-19 due to obesity.

Singerman cited food as one culprit for obesity in Indiana, saying Hoosiers eat about 800 more calories per day on average than they’re supposed to.

“What I have found in my work with our patients is that the vast majority of our patients really have no idea how many calories they need, they don’t have any idea how many calories are in the food that they’re eating, which is part of why we have such a ballooning waist line in Indiana,” he said.

Lutheran Health’s Dr. Kanika Jaggi named lack of exercise as another factor of obesity.

“In places like Fort Wayne that are much more widespread, we drive everywhere, so our lives are more sedentary,” she said.

The doctors put forth some simple solutions Hoosiers could start as soon as today, regardless of the pandemic.

“This is going to be a hard thing to hear, but it’s three words: stop the pop,” Singerman said. “If there’s any one thing we can do, it’s get rid of all the extra calories that we are drinking. It’s in the juices, sodas, sweet teas, sports drinks, and that vinti frappe mocha chai latte whipped cream 900 calories monstrosity you’re getting from your preferred coffee beverage vendor. These things are destroying us. So if we can cut the extra sugar, the extra calories coming from that, that’s great.”

Jaggi recommended monitoring one’s calorie consumption.

“Logging your foods at home is a small little change you can do,” she explained. “There are tons of free apps available where we can log our food intake, see how many calories we’re taking in, something so simple that we can do on a day-to-day, minute-to-minute basis, so we’re making sure we’re not going over.”

The doctors said while obesity is high in Indiana, the entire country has seen dramatic weight gain over the last decade.