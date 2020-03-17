Dick’s Sporting Goods changes store hours, implements curbside pickup

CORAOPOLIS, Penn. (WANE) – In response to guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and other government agencies regarding COVID-19, Dick’s Sporting Goods is taking several measures to protect its customers and employees. The measures were announced in a letter to customers and employees from company president Lauren Hobart.
The company is changing store hours effective Tuesday, March 17:
- Monday – Friday: 11 am to 8 pm
- Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm
- Sunday: 10 am to 6 pm
Customers should always check the Dick’s website for specific store hours or closings.
The reduction in store hours is intended to allow for proper cleaning measures and Dick’s says it’s making hand sanitizers readily available.
Also, for those customers who don’t want to come inside the store, Dick’s is implementing Curbside Contactless Pickup starting March 18.
Here’s how it works:
- Shop online and and select ‘pickup in store’
- Upon confirmation of order status, drive to the store and park along the curb at the main entrance
- Call the store and select “0” to speak with an employee and share your order details
- An employee will then deliver the order to your vehicle