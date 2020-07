DeWine vetoes limit on penalties for health order breaches

In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks about his plans for the coming year during an interview at the Governor’s Residence in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill Friday, as promised, that would have prohibited criminal penalties for violations of state or local health orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation, which was sponsored by state Sen. Theresa Gavarone, a Bowling Green Republican, would instead have allowed fines of not more than $100 for violating a local order and not more than $150 for violating a state order. DeWine, a fellow Republican, spoke out against the legislation, labeling it “a tragic mistake” that would keep governments from taking bold action against the COVID-19 crisis.

