DeWine: Ohio’s nursing homes case count has dropped over 77% since late November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic including: vaccine distribution, nursing home cases, school model updates and more.

VACCINE DISTRIBUTION UPDATE:

Governor DeWine announced that Ohio received a total of 214,525 first doses of vaccine this week. A total of 223,025 first doses are scheduled to arrive in Ohio during the week of Feb. 15.

The federal retail pharmacy program will soon begin allotting doses to Ohio’s more than 160 Rite Aid pharmacies, the press release said. Vaccine distribution will also expand into all 194 Kroger pharmacies.

Those with specific medical conditions that put them at a very high risk of dying from COVID-19 will be eligible for vaccinations next week.

Ohioans born with the medical conditions such as: sickle cell anemia, down syndrome and more, or those who were diagnosed in early childhood whose conditions continued into adulthood, will qualify to be vaccinated beginning on Feb. 15.

Courtesy of the Ohio Governor’s Office

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer at Ohio Department of Health, explained these conditions in more detail. His remarks are available on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page.

Approximately 12,000 individuals with these severe medical conditions and developmental disabilities have already been vaccinated, the press release said.

NURSING HOME CASES:

That the number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio’s nursing homes has dropped more than 77% since late November, Governor DeWine said. This dramatic drop in cases follows Ohio’s aggressive efforts to vaccinate residents and staff in Ohio’s long-term care facilities.

As outlined in the chart below, there were 2,697 COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities in Ohio during the week of Nov. 29. During the week of Jan. 17, there were 612 positive cases.

Courtesy of the Ohio Governor’s Office

SCHOOL MODEL UPDATE:

Governor DeWine shared the latest information on the number of school districts that are physically in school versus those that are fully or partially remote. As a condition to receive priority access to the vaccine, schools were required to commit to full or partial in-person learning by March 1. All but one school district in Ohio have committed to this plan, the press release said.

Courtesy of the Ohio Governor’s Office

OHIO PUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY SYSTEM:

There was no change in this week’s Ohio Public Health Advisory System map. A county-by-county breakdown outlining the presence of COVID-19 in all of Ohio’s 88 counties can be found on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System’s website.

Courtesy of the Ohio Governor’s Office

CURRENT CASE DATA:

In total, there are 931,437 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio and 12,577 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 48,269 people have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic, including 6,908 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Video of Thursday’s full update, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.