DeWine: Ohio to work with colleges, universities and workplaces to offer vaccine clinics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic including announcing that the state will work with collages, universities and workplace to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

HIGHER EDUCATION VACCINATIONS:

Governor DeWine announced that the state will begin working with colleges and universities to offer vaccination clinics on campuses across the state. These higher-education vaccination clinics will start on various campuses next week and will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Although young people are less likely to get sick from the coronavirus, they are significant carriers of the virus,” Governor DeWine said. “By offering one-dose clinics on campus, students who wish to be vaccinated will have a nearby, convenient location to get the vaccine with their peers.”

The goal is to offer on-campus clinics to all of Ohio’s college students before the school year ends in May.

WORKPLACE VACCINATIONS:

Governor DeWine also announced that Ohio will begin working with employers and other organizations to offer workplace vaccination clinics throughout Ohio.

Beginning the week of April 12, vaccine providers can allot up to 25% of their vaccine allocation to be used to vaccinate their own employees or to partner with area employers, unions, and other organizations to vaccinate their employees at their work locations, the press release said.

INCREASE IN CASES, VARIANT SPREAD:

For the past two Thursdays, Ohio’s statewide average was just under 150 cases per 100,000 population. The two-week case rate has now risen to 167.1 cases per 100,000. New cases had been relatively flat through the month of March, but cases are beginning to increase once again, which demonstrates the necessity that Ohioans choose to be vaccinated. To date, nearly 30% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of vaccine.

According to Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer at the Ohio Department of Health, variant activity continues to rise, closely mirroring what is occurring in the rest of the nation. Michigan is currently experiencing an increase in cases that is more than 3.5 times what Ohio is seeing, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this increase appears to be driven substantially by variants. Most of Ohio’s rising cases numbers and variant cases are happening in the area of the state bordering Michigan.

“Ohio remains in a race against a virus that is now more contagious and right back on our heels,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “We can win this race as long as we don’t falter; as long as we press on with consistent masking and vaccination, especially in light of this week’s important and encouraging research out of the CDC confirming that the vaccines are powerful protection against COVID-19 and its variants.”

Governor DeWine announced that as Ohio continues to receive increases in its vaccine allotment, the state will allot more doses to areas that are seeing case spikes or increases in vaccine demand.

OHIO PUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY SYSTEM:

New health data compiled by the Ohio Department of Health shows case increases in 56 counties over the past week, however, because there are not yet significant increases in healthcare utilization at the county level, most counties stayed at the same level this week.

Level changes include:

Van Wert County moved from yellow to orange.

Auglaize, Paulding and Scioto moved from red to orange.

Carroll, Mercer and Morgan counties moved from orange to yellow.

Clinton County dropped from red to yellow.

Graphic courtesy of the Ohio State Government

CASE DATA/VACCINE INFORMATION:

In-depth COVID-19 data for Ohio: coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Ohio’s central scheduling system: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov

Ohio mass vaccination information: coronavirus.ohio.gov/massvaccinationclinics

All vaccine providers: vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov

More vaccine information: coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine

Video of Thursday’s full update, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page. For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.