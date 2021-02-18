DeWine: Ohio healthcare professionals working to develop plan for safe nursing home visitation

FILE – In this file photo from Aug. 6, 2019, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine pauses while speaking at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine is ready to unveil his upcoming state budget Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, with proposals to fund everything from schools, public colleges and universities, health care for poor children and families, and prison operations. This is the Republican governor’s second budget proposal but the first to reflect revenue downturns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic including weather related vaccine delays and a team of healthcare professionals working to develop a plan for safe nursing home visitation.

WEATHER DELAYS:

As a result of continued bad weather, vaccine shipments in Ohio and across the country continue to be delayed, DeWine announced. Ohioans with vaccine appointments this week should confirm that their appointment has not been canceled before leaving home.

Because of these weather delays, it is expected that providers will give vaccinations over the weekend as shipments arrive.

VACCINE MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:

Thursday morning, Ohio launched its COVID-19 Vaccine Maintenance Program for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Each month, facilities can host a vaccine clinic for residents and staff if vaccinations are needed. Gov. DeWine said the program ensures that vaccinations in long-term care facilities continue for new residents and staff or current residents and staff who have now decided to be vaccinated.

NURSING HOME VISITATION:

Governor DeWine announced that he has assembled a team of doctors and nurses to develop a plan for safe nursing home visitation. Members of the team are experts in infectious disease control, skilled nursing and other types of long-term care settings.

Ohio’s existing visitation order does allow compassionate care visits. Examples of compassionate care situations could include:

A resident who was living with their family before recently being admitted to a home, is struggling with the change in environment and lack of physical family support.

A resident who needs cueing and encouragement with eating or drinking, previously provided by family or caregiver(s), is experiencing weight loss or dehydration.

A resident, who used to talk and interact with others, is experiencing emotional distress, seldom speaking, or crying more frequently.

The Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman is available to assist citizens with questions about compassionate care visits. The office can be reached at OhioOmbudsman@age.ohio.gov or 1-800-282-1206.

PHASE 1B MEDICAL CONDITIONS:

This week, vaccine eligibility opened up to Ohioans born with certain medical conditions or those who were diagnosed in early childhood whose conditions continued into adulthood: sickle cell anemia, down syndrome, cystic fibrosis and more.

Following anecdotal reports of individuals with these conditions being denied vaccination appointments, particularly those with cystic fibrosis, Governor DeWine stressed that vaccine providers should vaccinate those of any age with any of the following conditions.

VACCINE DATA COLLECTION:

Governor DeWine asked vaccine providers to collect and report accurate and complete data on vaccine administrations including race, ethnicity, age and category of eligibility. This information is critical to understanding uptake rates among specific communities or occupations and also helps inform future policy and allocation decisions.

The Ohio Department of Health said it will continue to reach out to all providers to make sure this critical information is being entered into the system.

CURRENT CASE DATA:

In total, there are 947,389 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio and 16,611 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 49,061 people have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic, including 7,002 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.