DeWine: Fully vaccinated Ohioans no longer required to quarantine if exposed to COVID

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic including: quarantine guidelines, mass vaccination clinics and more.

QUARANTINE HEALTH ORDER:

Governor DeWine announced that any Ohioan who has been fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19. This health order applies to all adults, except those who are in nursing homes, assisted living facilities or other congregate care settings. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities, including staff and residents, should continue to quarantine following CDC guidance.

“The power of the vaccine allows us to do this,” Governor DeWine said. “Fully vaccinated Ohioans, including high school students, will be able to participate in sports and other activities, even if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of Tuesday , 4.6 million Ohioans have received their first vaccine and 3.6 million are fully vaccinated.

The health order is forthcoming, the state said.

MASS VACCINATION CLINIC:

Ohio’s Mass Vaccination Clinic at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center will now accept walk-ins and will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and next week. Walk-ins are welcome from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“More than 237,000 first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in the six weeks the Mass Vaccination Clinic has been open,” Governor DeWine said. “The time to get vaccinated is now, and there are many open appointments at the Wolstein Center, as well as other vaccination locations in Ohio.”

Ohioans are still encouraged to visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to look for open appointments or call 833-4-ASK-ODH to book an appointment over the phone.

INTERMEDIATE CARE HEALTH ORDER:

Governor DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health is rescinding the Sept. 24, 2020 order that gave guidelines for indoor and outdoor visitation at intermediate care facilities.

Intermediate care facilities should now follow current guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to determine appropriate access to the facility and resident visitation.

EQUITY UPDATE:

The Ohio Department of Health, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, and Community Centers for the Deaf have translated important COVID-19 vaccination guidance and information into American Sign Language. The video segments are now available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

CASE DATA/VACCINE INFORMATION:

In-depth COVID-19 data for Ohio: coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Ohio’s central scheduling system: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov

Ohio mass vaccination information: coronavirus.ohio.gov/massvaccinationclinics

All vaccine providers: vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov

More vaccine information: coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine

A video of Tuesday’s full update, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page. For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.