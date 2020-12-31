DeWine extends curfew, urges hospitals to speed up vaccine

FILE- In this Nov. 13, 2018, file photo Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine speaks during a news conference in Waverly, Ohio. Several drug manufacturers targeted in lawsuits over the nation’s opioid epidemic have asked a federal judge in Cleveland to sanction the man who is Ohio’s attorney general and governor-elect, along with two other lawyers, […]

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is extending the state’s overnight coronavirus curfew for three more weeks.

The curfew that runs from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. will continue until Jan. 23. DeWine on Wednesday also called on the state’s hospitals to speed up administering the COVID-19 vaccines once they receive them. He says some hospitals aren’t moving fast enough right now.

The governor also announced that students will no longer be forced to quarantine if they were wearing masks when they were exposed to someone with the virus in the classroom. The change follows a study on the virus spread in school.