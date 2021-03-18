DeWine: COVID-19 numbers optimistic but ‘battle’ not over

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says that as coronavirus cases in Ohio continue to slowly decline, he can’t yet predict when remaining health orders might be lifted.

He also acknowledged concerns on Thursday that the state’s vaccine supply could exceed the number of residents willing to receive doses.

The Republican governor laid out the state’s multi-pronged approach to fight COVID-19, armed with hundreds of thousands of vaccines flowing into Ohio and a continuous increase of mass sites to administer them.

Newly released state Health Department figures indicate that Ohio has dropped to 144 cases per 100,000 people as of Thursday.

About 21% of Ohio residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.