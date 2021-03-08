DeWine: 96 percent of Ohio’s children have returned to in-person learning

(CBS) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Monday his state continues to make progress in reopening schools.

During a visit to a vaccination site near Dayton, DeWine said that 96 percent of Ohio’s children have returned to in-person learning.

The governor says it’s important for family members, friends, places of worship and other community organizations to continue to spread the word and urge everyone to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, FEMA says it plans to open a mass vaccination site in Cleveland later this month.

DeWine says the clinic will have the capacity to administer 6,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day.