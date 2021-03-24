Department of Health working with hospitals to open visitation policies

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – During Governor Eric Holcomb’s weekly COVID-19 briefing State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, M.D. announced that the Indiana Department of Health is working with hospitals to open visitation policies.

“Now that our numbers have improved, we’ve worked with the Indiana Hospital Association and hospitals to encourage more normal visitation practices so long as conditions permit,” Dr. Box said.

Since hospitals closed or limited visitation due to the coronavirus, many patients have had to talk to their loved ones over the phone.

“Our hope is that increased visitation will lead to a quicker recovery for Hoosiers who are currently hospitalized,” Dr. Box said.