DeKalb County seeking volunteers to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – With the COVID-19 vaccine’s official release, one Northeast Indiana county is asking for all hands on deck to help coordinate distribution. The DeKalb County Health Department needs volunteers to help administer the shots.

Dekalb County Health Director Cheryl Lynch has been told the earliest local health departments will get the vaccine is January 4th, but her team is preparing now. They’re not sure yet how many vaccines they’ll get or who they’ll be allowed to give them to, but they know they need help.

They are seeking volunteers to help them register and screen people, as well as inject the vaccine.

Without volunteers their staff could administer 300 shots a day, but they want to be prepared to give out much more.

Lynch is thrilled that distribution is right around the corner.

“We’re ready,” she said. “We would like to get as many people vaccinated as possible so that we can get past the dilemma that this virus creates for our economy, for people having to be off work, kids to be out of school. The sooner we can get people vaccinated, the spread can be reduced so that we can get our society back into a normal routine.”

To register to volunteer, visit the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers for Indiana’s website.