Dekalb County is ‘yellow’ for COVID-19, Auburn residents react

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Auburn residents remain hopeful for the future despite being in a county that is labeled by The Indiana Health Department as “yellow” on Friday.

Being “in the yellow” means that ISHD reports that there is moderate spread of COVID-19, higher than Allen County which is labeled blue. As a result, certain restrictions are still in place such as earlier closing times for businesses and lower capacity rates for restaurants.

Some Auburn residents said they travel to surrounding towns in counties with fewer COVID-19 restrictions, such as Fort Wayne, to be able to do things such as sit in a coffee shop.

I traveled out to Auburn to get the reactions of residents about having to navigate these restrictions in a yellow county.

One young woman, Kallie Inlow, offered a positive perspective about staying safe, “I think it’s good that we are in the yellow still because COVID is still a big problem. I do appreciate how we can’t sit down and a lot of places yet. I don’t just want to go into the blue for just to go into the blue.”

Another resident, Rich Brown, expressed his support for businesses to open up more if the county etches closer to turning blue, “If the incident rates continue to go down and more and more people get vaccinated, I think I support opening things up more to allow businesses to survive. It’s been very tough on them.”

With a strong number of Indiana counties already in the blue, Auburn residents hope to see Dekalb catch up soon.