DeKalb County confirms 13th case of coronavirus

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — DeKalb County has recorded its 13th case of the coronavirus.

The DeKalb County Health Department on Saturday confirmed a county resident had tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said in a news release the patient is a 40-year-old woman who is recovering at home.

The department is asking residents to continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines as well as the stay-at-home order.

Additionally, the department in a news release emphasized the CDC recommendations of wearing face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.