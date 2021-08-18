DeKalb Co. Health Officer releases COVID-19 recommendations to help curb spread

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County, the DeKalb County Health Officer has made recommendations to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
The recommendations include:
- Vaccines will help end the pandemic. Consider getting vaccinated if you are eligible.
- Consider a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to you.
- Masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is strongly recommended to wear a mask while indoors, including while in schools and on buses, even if you are vaccinated.
- Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene recommendations. Avoid groups if social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
- Monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms. Get tested if you are symptomatic.
To find testing sites near you, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.