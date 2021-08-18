DeKalb Co. Health Officer releases COVID-19 recommendations to help curb spread

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County, the DeKalb County Health Officer has made recommendations to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The recommendations include:

Vaccines will help end the pandemic. Consider getting vaccinated if you are eligible.

Consider a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to you.

Masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is strongly recommended to wear a mask while indoors, including while in schools and on buses, even if you are vaccinated.

Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene recommendations. Avoid groups if social distancing is not possible or is not being done.

Monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms. Get tested if you are symptomatic.

To find testing sites near you, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.