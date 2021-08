DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – After the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Decatur Police Department has made the decision to close its lobby to the public beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. until further notice.

This announcement, made on the department’s Facebook page, said that officer personnel and officers can be reached by calling 260-724-8646.

Anyone finishing a gun permit, is asked to call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.