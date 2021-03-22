Deathcare workers called unsung heroes of the pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One year after the start of the pandemic, deathcare workers are being called unsung heroes.

Dignity Memorial Funeral home has changed significantly over the past year. The team has constantly been trying to pivot to adjust and provide celebrations of life and closure in a safe way.

This includes getting creative for funeral services.

Hosting things like a drive-thru funeral with a balloon release at the end and live streamed services.

In March, the funeral home began limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.

“It was truly heartbreaking for our team because they are caregivers and they want to serve their families. To have to say ‘you have to stay six feet back or you can dial in via the internet but not actually be here to hug those that were left behind’,” said Jessica Coleman, market director for Dignity Memorial Funeral.

Coleman says things like streaming services for out of town family members will continue to stay in place as well as the unique celebrations and outdoor services.