Daily COVID-19 cases explode to new highs in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has recorded all-time high COVID-19 case counts, reporting nearly 13,000 a day — nearly a third more than the peak set more than a year ago.

The two-day average is 12,929, some 3,100 infections above the nearly 9,800 from a single day in November 2020.

The explosive growth comes as Michigan already grapples with a fourth, months-long surge in which coronavirus hospitalizations, while lower from recent record peaks, remain high.

New cases of COVID-19 also have soared nationally to their highest level on record, at more than 265,000 a day amid the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant.