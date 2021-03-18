CVS to begin administering COVID vaccines at Fort Wayne location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – CVS Health announced Thursday that it will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Hoosiers as early as Sunday at a new CVS Pharmacy location in Fort Wayne and six across Indiana.

Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will become available for booking on Friday as stores receive shipments of vaccine, the company said.

WANE 15 has reached out to CVS to find the Fort Wayne location of the new vaccination clinic but has yet to receive a response.

Vaccines at CVS Pharmacy locations in Indiana will be available to individuals meeting state eligibility criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers, CVS said. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

Supply for the expanded rollout in the state is sourced directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the company said. Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following communities: Indianapolis, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and South Bend. As more supply becomes available CVS said it will expand to more store locations and more Indiana communities.

CVS said vaccines will eventually be available at pharmacy locations throughout the country, subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.