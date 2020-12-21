CVS Health begins COVID-19 vaccinations in long-term care facilities this week

Ct. Gov. Ned Lamont greets Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility, after she was given the first COVID-19 vaccination in a Ct. nursing home Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in West Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn,POOL)

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WANE) – CVS Health has formally launched its COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities, whose residents have been disproportionality impacted by the pandemic. The company expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities through the program.

CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine across 12 states this week, including Ohio.

Hoosier patients living in long-term care facilities will have access to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine next Monday, Dec. 28. Up to 140,000 Hoosier long-term care patients will be vaccineted, according to a release from CVS Health.

The long-term care facility vaccination effort is a precursor to the eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines at all CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country. Vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and there will be a dedicated 800 number for people without online access. CVS Pharmacy will have the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.