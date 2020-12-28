CVS Health partnering with local long-term care centers to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday marks another milestone in the race to vaccinate Hoosiers against COVID-19.

Last week, CVS Health announced they had begun administering COVID-19 vaccines at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities in select states around the county. In the same release, CVS Health mentioned Indiana would be among 36 states to start vaccinations on Dec. 28.

WANE 15 has reached out to various local long-term care communities that are partnering with CVS Health to determine how they are planning to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to their staff and patients.

Kingston Care Center: A representative from Kingston Healthcare confirmed they are expecting to receive vaccines this week. It was not disclosed how many vaccines would be received in the first shipment.

Byron Wellness Community: President and CEO Deb Lambert told WANE 15 that Byron Wellness Community is still awaiting a concrete date to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but they still hope to receive first doses this week.

Lambert anticipates vaccinating about 140 residents and 130 staff members in the first round of vaccinations, about half of the total residents and staff that comprise the care center.

American Senior Communities: American Senior Communities includes various northeast Indiana facilities such as Coventry Meadows and Bethlehem Woods. Vice President of Sales, PR and Marketing Sherri Davies issued the following statement in regards to CVS Health’s announcement.

“Like so many senior care providers around the world, American Senior Communities continues to manage the impact caused by COVID-19. We were very happy to learn of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use and are making plans to offer the vaccine to all residents and staff as soon as possible. We are grateful. We are partnering with CVS who is actively working on the schedule. We expect to have a date very soon.

“Continuing with our efforts to proactively communicate as much as possible, we have provided information about the vaccine to residents and their primary contact. That information is also available online, and each resident must complete a consent form prior to administration of the vaccine. The vaccine requires two doses, and those getting it will need to get both doses to ensure the best results. The second dose is given approximately 21 to 28 days after the first dose. Residents and employees will not have to pay to receive the vaccine and we will encourage everyone to become vaccinated.

“We continue to be in close contact with local, state and federal health authorities, following their guidance, mandates and reporting requirements. The residents and families we serve are very important to us, and while the vaccine brings new hope in the fight against COVID-19, we will continue to move forward with compassion and an overabundance of caution and quality care.”

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more updates.