CVS Health offering cruises, Super Bowl tickets as part of COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WANE) – Beginning in June, those who have received or plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine through CVS Health could be entered to win various prizes as part of the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes are meant to address vaccine hesitancy and provide a positive reminder of activities that are possible once one is vaccinated.
So far, CVS Health has announced these prizes with these partners:
- CVS Health: (50) $500 gift cards and (5) grand prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions
- Norwegian Cruise Line: (100) 7-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to your choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more
- Procter & Gamble: VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people including game tickets, airfare, hotel and more
- Bermuda Tourism Authority: (5) three nights/four-day trips for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation, and more
- Hinge: (500) $100 gift cards for dates and (1) Grand Prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience for a winning couple
- iHeartMedia: VIP package for two to attend iHeartRadio Music Festival including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other amazing surprises
- smarTours: (6) fully escorted tours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare, (1) of which is a Grand Prize
- Wyndham Rewards®: (5) two-night weekend getaways with a Platinum membership upgrade and a Grand Prize seven-night getaway including airfare voucher and a Diamond membership upgrade, redeemable at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the globe
All customers 18 and up who have received a vaccination or certify that they’re registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health before July 10 are eligible to win. For more information and to enter starting on June 1, visit the #OneStepCloser website.