CVS Health offering cruises, Super Bowl tickets as part of COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WANE) – Beginning in June, those who have received or plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine through CVS Health could be entered to win various prizes as part of the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes are meant to address vaccine hesitancy and provide a positive reminder of activities that are possible once one is vaccinated.

So far, CVS Health has announced these prizes with these partners:

CVS Health: (50) $500 gift cards and (5) grand prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions

All customers 18 and up who have received a vaccination or certify that they’re registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health before July 10 are eligible to win. For more information and to enter starting on June 1, visit the #OneStepCloser website.