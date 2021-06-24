COVID testing site temporarily relocates during Kosciusko Co. Fair

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – The Bowen Center has announced a temporary location change for its free COVID-19 drive-through testing site.

The testing location will move to Central Park, located at 119 E. Canal Street in Warsaw, June 28 – July 21 during the Kosciusko County Fair. Testing hours will remain Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

English/Spanish language technicians are available to administer the tests which are free and available to anyone two years old and up. You do not need a doctor’s referral, insurance or be a resident of Kosciusko County, the Bowen Center said.

A free registration assistance hotline is also available for those who do not have access to a computer or internet access, are uncomfortable or unable to use a computer. The hotline number is 574-347-4256. The Bowen Center said that if the call volume is high, callers may be requested to leave contact information for the operators to return their call. The service is provided by Bowen Center and Bowen Health Clinic on behalf of the Kosciusko County Health Department with support from the City of Warsaw and the K21 Health Foundation.

For more information, call 574-372-3517 or 574-372-2353.