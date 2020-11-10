COVID hospitilizations grows five-fold in Northeast Indiana, area doctors worried

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana hospitals are treating the spike of COVID-19 patients and preparing for patient admissions to keep surging. The rates are deeply disturbing doctors in the region because there are currently almost 250 infected patients in regional hospitals, about five times more than two months ago.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said things really picked up after Indiana entered Stage 5 of the governor’s reopening plan in late September. Then in the last three weeks, new daily cases in Northeast Indiana jumped from about 100 a day to almost 500 daily.

Lutheran Health Network had about 15 coronavirus patients the first week of September. As of a few days ago, they had about 110.

“When you see the progression of disease after we flattened the curve pretty well, there is always appropriate concern when the cases continue to rise,” said Regional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vishal Bhatia.



Parkview Health’s Chief Quality and Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Boord said they’re experiencing similar upticks, but he has one reason to be optimistic.



“Balancing against that is we have had more time to prepare and we know more about managing COVID-19 than we did six or nine months ago,” he said.

He is stressing that the community must remain vigilant.



“We understand that many people are just feeling tired from the pandemic, that it just seems kind of overwhelming but this time is more vital than any other that we follow those measures to help protect our community slow the spread because if our essential workers and front line become sickened with COVID-19 that will affect their ability to provide care across the community,” he said.

The doctors encourge the community to maintain proper safety measures, including wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing and staying home if you’re sick.