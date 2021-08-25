COVID cases send all Lane Middle School 6th graders to remote learning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a letter sent home to parents Wednesday, Fort Wayne Community Schools said all the sixth grade students at Lane Middle School will be learning from home until after Labor Day.

Since the start of the school year, there have been six positive COVID-19 cases in the sixth grade class at Lane, causing nearly 200 students to quarantine. Two of the positive cases were in the quarantine group. The entire sixth grade class is about 260 students.

“With few sixth-graders remaining in the building, it is challenging for staff to attend to their needs and the needs of those in quarantine. By having all students learn remotely, teachers can better focus on the academic needs of students over the next week,” the letter said.

Thursday, August 26 and Friday August 27, students will do eLearning on Schoology. Then Monday, August 30 through Friday September 3, they will be in full remote learning, which includes assignments on Schoology and Zoom classes. The plan is to return to the classroom on Tuesday, September 7.

During the remote learning period, administrators will review classroom and lunch set-ups to see if any changes are needed to lower the chances of future COVID spread, the letter to parents said.

The district said right now, “the issue is only affecting sixth-graders, many of whom are not yet old enough to be vaccinated.”

FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman told WANE 15 that right now no other schools have any indication of an entire grade needing to be sent home, but things can change quickly.

“Out most important message is if kids have any symptoms, they need to stay home,” Krista Stockman said.