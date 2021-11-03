COVID-19 vaccines available to children ages 5 to 11 starting Saturday at Super Shot

Starting Saturday, children ages 5-11 can get a free COVID-19 vaccine at Super Shot, 1515 Hobson Road, Fort Wayne.

Beginning Thursday, parents can make appointments for this location by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling Super Shot at 260-424-7468. The clinic will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m.

The pediatric-focused clinic offers a family-friendly setting, including private exam rooms and nurses who specialize in working with young children. Spanish and Burmese interpreters will also be available. The Hobson Road clinic is located on a major bus line, creating greater access for area families.

To offer the COVID-19 vaccine, Super Shot has partnered with Parkview Health, which will provide staff and equipment to help vaccinate as many children as possible.

“We are excited to help protect all of our community members, especially some of the youngest, right before the holidays,” said Connie Heflin, executive director, Super Shot. “We are grateful for Parkview’s partnership to help best serve the needs of families in our community.”

“We chose to partner with Super Shot because they specialize in providing immunizations for young children,” said Michelle Charles, vice president, nursing informatics, Parkview Health. “Our team is happy to share the knowledge and experience gained from operating our mass vaccination clinic and combine it with the pediatric expertise of Super Shot.”

In Allen County, children can also receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) clinic, located at the Memorial Coliseum. The ACDH clinic will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The ACDH hopes to begin offering vaccinations to those ages 5-11 by appointment only starting Thursday, Nov. 4.

The ACDH clinic will be vaccinating anyone ages 5 and older once they add vaccinations for those age 5-11 tomorrow. At this time, the Super Shot clinic will be focused on vaccinating children ages 5-11. Parkview Health’s vaccine clinic, which will be moving next week to 3718 New Vision Drive, Fort Wayne, will focus on vaccinating individuals ages 12 and older.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for use in the 5-11 age group. The vaccine requires two doses, given 21 days apart. Upon receiving their first dose, children will be scheduled for their second dose.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at their appointment. Individuals with health insurance coverage are encouraged to bring their insurance identification card. The vaccine is free and insurance coverage is not required.

To schedule an appointment or view a complete list of COVID-19 vaccination sites in Indiana, visit ourshot.in.gov.