COVID-19 vaccine now available to Indiana residents 16 and older

(ISDH) Indiana residents ages 16 and older are now eligible to sign up for a free COVID-19 vaccine, the Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday. The expansion makes more than 1.3 million additional individuals eligible for vaccine.

“With this expansion in age group, more than 5.4 million Hoosiers are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to sign up for an appointment so that we can take the next step toward putting this pandemic behind us.”

With today’s expansion, the state has now made COVID-19 vaccines available to every Hoosier for whom the vaccine is currently authorized. The state’s focus will remain on providing equitable access to vaccine and providing current and accurate information so that Hoosiers can be informed about their options.

Hoosiers scheduling appointments may experience waits during periods of high volume. Vaccine appointments will extend over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state. Individuals seeking an earlier appointment are encouraged to look at openings in surrounding counties.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 530 clinics around the state. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP. Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.

Individuals age 16 and 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and should search for a site that lists PVAX or ask 211 for a site offering the Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Meijer and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at https://ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers’ platforms, not through the state centralized system. Appointments for the mass vaccination clinic being planned in Gary for April 7-June 2 will be opened later this week.