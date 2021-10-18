COVID-19 vaccine clinic reopens at Memorial Coliseum as booster shots outpace first, second doses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic returned to Memorial Coliseum on Monday, months after the clinic relocated to a smaller site due to decline in vaccine demand.

Both booster shots, plus first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available to eligible Hoosiers at this clinic.

As of Monday, nearly 16,000 Hoosiers in Allen County have received a booster shot.

The return of a mass vaccine clinic at the Coliseum comes as the number of booster shots is outpacing the number of first and second doses administered in Allen County.

Once the Pfizer vaccine was approved for a booster shot in late September, vaccinations surged to their highest levels since late May. That average has tapered off in recent weeks, as the 7-day average is hovering between 750-800 shots administered per day.

Since a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine was approved by health officials, the number of booster shots administered has outpaced the number of first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine (source: Indiana Department of Health)

Despite the brief surge in vaccinations, the average number of shots administered does not come close to the averages seen in late winter and early spring 2021.

Mindy Waldron, the health department administrator, says the Coliseum was selected as a mass vaccine clinic to provide some familiarity for those who chose to get vaccinated earlier this year.

“We felt like we wanted to reopen that just to provide that quick opportunity for folks that know we were here before and if they want to come back for that booster, if they saw us before, we wanted to have that same site as best we could,” said Waldron.

Booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for eligible groups as well as first or second doses of Pfizer to anyone 12 years and older will be available for free at the location. No Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine will be administered at the site at this time. Vaccinations are by appointment only and can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Parking is free. Visitors to the vaccination site should enter the Coliseum at the Expo Center entrance. Volunteers will be available to direct and aid anyone needing a wheelchair.

The CDC recently recommended the following groups should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing their primary two-dose series:

People 65 years and older

Residents 18 years and older living in long-term care settings

People 60-64 years with underlying medical conditions

CDC also recommends the following groups may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing the primary series based on individual benefits and risks:

People ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions

People ages 18-64 at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

Anyone who had received the two-dose Moderna or single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not currently eligible to receive the Pfizer booster shots.

To sign up for an appointment at the Coliseum, click here.