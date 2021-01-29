COVID-19 vaccinations at Ohio K-12 schools begin Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wants to make sure the state returns to in-person learning either full-time or in a hybrid model by March 1. One of the ways he believes that can be achieved is by vaccinating teachers and school personnel.

On Friday the Ohio released a vaccination schedule that begins Monday, February 1.

“Vaccine is incredibly scarce, and we simply don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone at the same time. Therefore, this will be a rolling process, just like it has been during other vaccination phases, with a goal of administering all first doses by March 1st,” said Governor DeWine. “This rollout schedule is a heavy logistical lift that aims to ensure the maximum number of people can be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time.”

The plan is designed to make the process as simple as possible for staff to be vaccinated and is organized to allow most K-12 staff in a county to be vaccinated within seven days of their assigned vaccination start date. For the limited number of counties where vaccinations will take place over multiple weeks, local leaders will make the logistical and scheduling decisions.

The following links show the schedules by county: