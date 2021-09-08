COVID-19 patients strain Indiana hospitals as virus surges

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s rapid surge in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, is renewing strain on hospitals as patient admissions spike to levels not recorded since last winter’s surge.

The state Health Department’s latest report also showed that the current COVID-19 surge has boosted Indiana hospitalizations to 2,513 patients as of Tuesday — double the number of patients from a month ago and at a level that hospitals didn’t see until pandemic-highs early November last year.

Some Indiana hospitals have announced delays in some non-emergency surgeries, while others have started diverting ambulances away from their emergency rooms and intensive care units.